Northmor wrestlers in duals

The Northmor wrestling team competed against Oak Harbor and Ashland Crestview at Crestview on Wednesday. The team fell 42-27 to Oak Harbor and lost via criteria to Crestview after the teams wrestled to a 39-39 tie.

Against Oak Harbor, five Golden Knights had their arms raised. Gavin Ramos won by injury default at 132 pounds, while Trenton Ramos took a 9-7 decision at 126. Also, Conor Becker (170), Gavin Whited (195) and Hunter Brookover (285) all won via forfeit.

In the dual with Crestview, both teams won seven matches. Becker won by pin at 170, as did Niko Christo at 138 and Eli Davis at 152. Tony Martinez took a decision at 160, while Dale Brocwell (106), Griffin Workman (113) and Whited (195) all won by forfeit.

