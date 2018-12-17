Reyes recognized for wrestling success

Northmor seventh grader Ayden Reyes was recognized by the State of Ohio House of Representatives and received a certificate of accomplishment for winning both the OHWAY State tournament and NUWAY Nationals for the last three years for his age and weight class while wrestling for Northmor. Pictured above are (top left, clockwise), Reyes getting his arm raised after a match, his certificate of accomplishment and him standing with Northmor head wrestling coach Scott Carr and his trophies. Reyes also is an honor roll student at Northmor.

