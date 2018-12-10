Cardington, Highland win in-county games

Cardington outscored Northmor in all four quarters to take a 74-34 win on the road Saturday.

The Pirates jumped out to a 23-6 lead after eight minutes of play and added on to that advantage throughout the remaining three periods. They outscored their opponents 17-8 in the second quarter, 19-13 in the third and 15-7 in the fourth, as they finished on top by 40.

Casey Bertke went for 30 points in the contest, while Kynlee Edwards added 14. Both Taylor Reppart and Hannah Wickline finished the game with eight points.

For Northmor, Lexi Wenger paced the team with nine points.

Highland Scots

Highland edged host Mount Gilead by a 55-50 margin in a KMAC girls’ basketball game.

The Scots got their advantage in the first quarter, as they outscored MG 17-12 over those eight minutes. The teams played evenly over the remaining three quarters, with both scoring 11 in the second quarter, 15 in the third and 12 in the fourth — allowing Highland to hold on for the conference win.

Raven Tilford led Highland with 15 points, while Madison Cecil added 14 and Darcie Walters contributed 10.

For the Indians, Madison Fitzpatrick paced the team with 17 points, while Dakota Shipman picked up 12 and Isabela Schroeter added eight.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS