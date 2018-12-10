Northmor, Highland in weekend wrestling invitationals

Saturday saw the Northmor wrestling team finish in fourth place at Big Walnut in a 17-team field.

Northmor claimed two champions on the day. Conor Becker went 4-0 with four pins to win at 170. His performance also netted him his 100th win, while only in the early matches of his junior year. At 160 pounds, Tony Martinez finished 5-0 to also claim a championship.

Trenton Ramos was 4-1 for second place at 126 pounds, while Gavin Ramos had the same record and result at 132. Nico Christo was 4-1 for fifth place at 138 pounds and Dale Brocwell took seventh at 106 pounds.

This coming Saturday will see the Golden Knights host a pie auction at 2 p.m. in the activity center. The team will have several raffle items including a snowblower and a smart TV. The wrestlers will also auction off their own homemade pies. The public is welcome.

Highland Scots

Highland wrestling had a strong performance Saturday when they hosted the Jeremy Ammons Kilted Klassic.

With 16 teams from across the state in the field, the Scots finished sixth and had five wrestlers place in the top three of their weight classes.

Bryce Schott took second at 120 pounds, while Christian Miller earned the same place at 152. Claiming third-place finishes were Kaden Miller (113), Gavin DeAngelo (126) and Cody Matthews (138).

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

