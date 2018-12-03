Highland, MG pick up Saturday wins

Highland earned their second win of the week on Saturday when they hosted Centerburg.

In their 32-18 decision, the Scots broke a 7-7 tie after eight minutes by outscoring the Trojans 9-3 in the second quarter. They continued to pull away in the second half, taking the third quarter 6-3 and the fourth by a 10-5 margin.

Madison Cecil scored 15 points to lead Highland to the win.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead jumped out to a 3-0 mark this year on Saturday when the team claimed its second KMAC win by a 57-32 score against host Fredericktown.

The Lady Indians only led 14-10 after the first quarter, but outscored the Freddies 15-5 in the second quarter and 18-8 in the third to pull away for the 25-point win.

Dakota Shipman drained five three-pointers in the game in scoring 18 points. Madison Fitzpatrick added 16 and Holly Gompf finished with nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell to Danville Saturday by a 48-47 margin.

In the closely-contested game, Julianna Ditullio paced the Golden Knights with 12 points.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

