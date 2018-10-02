Mount Gilead’s Graham places fourth in district golf meet

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham barely missed out on a trip to the Division II girls’ state golf meet on Monday.

Competing in the Darby Creek district, Graham shot 82 over 18 holes to finish fourth out of 36 competitors. However, only the top team and top individual not on that team advanced to the state meet and the Mount Gilead junior’s score was third best among individuals not on the qualifying team from Bloom-Carroll.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS