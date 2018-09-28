Cardington, Highland win VB matches against county foes

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington picked up a second win on the week Thursday when they hosted Northmor and claimed a 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 win.

“Great team win,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “Everyone did something to help us win. The word tonight was ‘together’. Great leadership and we have been working on some back row attacks and our serving and it paid off tonight.”

The duo of Paige Clinger and Hannah Wickline led the team statistically with Clinger finishing with 19 kills, 22 digs, two blocks and two aces and Wickline adding 15 kills and seven blocks.

For Northmor, Lily Tate had an ace, seven digs, 12 assists and four kills. Anna Donner added an ace, 20 digs, three blocks, 19 assists and 20 kills; while Aly Blunk finished with 33 digs and Macy Miracle picked up seven digs, 22 assists and eight kills. Also, Leslie Brubaker had three blocks and 14 kills, Julianne Kincaid tallied nine kills and Hanna Bentley finished with six kills.

Cardington also picked up a three-set win in the JV contest.

Highland Scots

On Thursday, Highland cruised past Mount Gilead in a road match by scores of 25-5, 25-10 and 25-8.

Raina Terry finished with 10 kills, while Gena West added eight, Kendall Stover had seven and both Kenzee Bargnesi and Makenna Belcher tallied five. Ashlynn Belcher finished with five aces and Abby Eusey contributed three more.

