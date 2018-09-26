Cardington boys, MG’s Graham off to district golf meets

By Rob Hamilton

One boys’ team and one girls’ individual advanced through sectionals to their district golf meets in action held around the Central District on Monday and Tuesday.

In the Division III boys’ sectional hosted by Darby Creek Golf Course Tuesday, Cardington claimed the third and final district-qualifying spot. Fairbanks won with a total of 324 shots, while East Knox was second with 349 and Cardington scored 352.

Cayman Spires led the Pirates by shooting 81. Jacob Spires shot 84, while Danny Vaught had a round of 91. Also, Logan Doubikin shot 96 and Christian Hand finished with a score of 103.

Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham advanced through the Division II girls’ sectional meet hosted by Bent Tree Golf Course. Graham’s round of 86 proved to be second best overall on the day and also was good for the second of three individual bids to the district meet.

Highland’s girls’ team participated Monday in the Division II sectional hosted by Blacklick Woods Golf Course and finished ninth with 586 shots. Savannah Fitzpatrick shot 129 to lead the team, while Annabelle Zerby scored 148, Adrienne Porter shot 154, Ashley Huffine scored 155 and Katie Schmidt finished at 156.

In the Division II boys’ meet hosted by Oakhaven Golf Course Tuesday, Mount Gilead finished ninth with a team total of 382, while Highland scored 395.

For the Indians, Mitchell Bell had a round of 84 to lead the team. Zac Trimble scored 96, while Brad Landon shot 98. Also, Turner Fitzpatrick tallied 104 shots and Adam Linder finished at 105.

Highland’s Dillon Lehman shot 96, while Gunner Oakley scored 98 and Drew Santo finished at 99 shots. Owen Mott scored 102 and Noah Dado tallied 113 strokes.

