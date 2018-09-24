Football: Highland vs. Mount Gilead

Some facts and figures on the Highland-Mount Gilead football series:

• Last year’s match-up was the 55th between the two schools since Mount Gilead earned a 28-6 win over the Scots in 1963.

• Currently with a 13-game winning streak, Highland holds an overall 30-24-1 lead in the series.

• Mount Gilead’s longest winning streak was seven games. The Indians won every game from 1971-77. Highland currently possesses a school-best 13-game winning streak against the Indians.

• Highland was 9-1-1 from 1981-91. Mount Gilead was 12-1 from 1965-77.

• Mount Gilead’s biggest win over the Scots was a 44-0 triumph in 1973. Highland’s 54-8 win in 2007 is their best showing in the series.

• The Indians have scored 1090 points, averaging 19.8 points per game. Highland has picked up 1202 points, an average of 21.9 points per game.

• Highland has shut out the Indians eight times, with the most recent coming in 2012. Mount Gilead has earned five shutouts, including their most recent one in 2004.