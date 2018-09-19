Highland VB gets big league win over Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

Highland remained undefeated in KMAC play with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 win against visiting Northmor on Tuesday.

The Scots, who are now 7-0 in league contests and 10-1 overall, got 13 kills from Raina Terry and 10 more from Makenna Belcher. Kendall Stover finished with four aces, while Darcie Walters added three. Also, Gena West had four kills and five blocks and Abby Eusey finished with five blocks.

Northmor (11-1, 6-1) got 13 digs, two blocks, four assists and 10 kills from Anna Donner; while Aly Blunk added 12 digs. Both Lily Tate and Macy Miracle had five digs, with Tate adding 11 assists and Miracle finishing with one block, 11 assists and nine kills. Also, Leslie Brubaker had one block and seven kills, Hanna Bentley added a block and Julianne Kincaid tallied five kills.

Highland also took 2-0 wins in both the JV and freshman matches.

