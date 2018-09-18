Northmor spikers beat Bucyrus

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor topped Bucyrus Monday night by scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-18 to improve to 11-0 on the season. Also winning were the JV and freshman teams.

Julianne Kincaid tallied eight kills and two blocks; Macy Miracle finished with seven kills, 12 assists, four digs and four aces and Anna Donner had seven kills, 15 assists and two aces. Leslie Brubaker added five kills and two blocks and Lily Tate finished with four kills and five assists. Also, Aly Blunk picked up 12 digs and two aces, Hanna Bentley had two blocks and Abby Donner contributed four digs.

