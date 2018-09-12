Cardington golfers defeat Highland

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington topped Highland by a 172-192 score in golf Tuesday

Cayman Spires and Danny Vaught tied for medalist honors, with both shooting 42 over nine holes. Logan Doubikin and Christian Hand both shot 44 and Jacob Spires had a round of 45. Also, Josh Shook scored 51.

Highland was led by Owen Mott and Drew Santo, who both shot 46. Both Bryce Rinehart and Dillon Lehman shot 50 and Noah Dado finished with a round of 69.

