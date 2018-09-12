Northmor boys tops at Lucas

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor’s boys’ team won the Lucas Invitational on Tuesday, finishing with 35 points, while second-place East Knox had 89 in the eight-team race.

Gavvin Keen was third in 18:48.95 to pace the Knights, while Ryan Bentley was fifth in 19:25.67, Kooper Keen took sixth in 19:28.5 and Amil Upchurch ran seventh in 19:33.23. Mostyn Evans finished 14th in 20:28.24, Chase Hoover took 17th in 20:47.42 and Austin Amens finished 19th in 21:00.98.

Also, B.J. White was 23rd, Alec Moore was 24th, T.J. Diehl was 30th, Kyle Price was 42nd, Zach Govoni was 49th, P.J. Lower was 50th, Kolton Hart was 58th, Austin Lewis was 60th, Jayden McClain was 62nd, Jack Sears was 63rd, Dylan Amens was 68th and Ethan Branch was 70th.

One Northmor girl ran in the race, as Kristie Wright placed second in 23:48.17.

