Northmor, Cardington win Monday volleyball matches

Northmor remained perfect on the season at 8-0 with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 win against Colonel Crawford Monday night.

Macy Miracle tallied four aces, 17 assists and two blocks; while Anna Donner added one ace, seven digs, 12 kills, seven assists and four blocks. Julianne Kincaid, Hanna Bentley, Leslie Brubaker and Aly Blunk all had one ace each. Blunk also had 16 digs, while Kincaid had seven kills, Bentley had two blocks and Brubaker tallied four kills and four blocks. Also, Lily Tate had three kills and 10 assists and Abby Donner added 14 digs.

Northmor’s JV team also won their match 2-0.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington won at Centerburg Monday night by scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-18. Paige Clinger led the way with 14 kills, but head coach Ryan Treese felt the win was a complete team effort.

“It was a great team win,” he said. “We got everyone in the game. We started dressing two freshmen and Emalee Artz ended with three kills on four swings. The effort and emotion was great.”

The JV team also won by a 2-0 margin.

