Cardington golfers defeat Northmor

Cardington defeated Northmor by a 178-194 margin Wednesday in a KMAC golf match.

The Pirates were led by Danny Vaught’s round of 41. Logan Doubikin shot 44 and Cayman Spires had a score of 45. Both Jacob Spires and Christian Hand shot 48 and Josh Shook shot 49 for his round.

Northmor was led by match medalist Hayes Bentley, who shot 37. Ryan Bentley shot 41, Izzy Szulewski had a round of 54 and Ethan Branch scored 62.

