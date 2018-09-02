Cross country teams in action Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Both Northmor and Highland competed in the Bucyrus Invitational on Saturday. The Northmor boys’ team had the highest finish among the area teams, as they were third in the 18-team boys’ race, only trailing Willard and Olmsted Falls.

Gavvin Keen paced the Knights by finishing sixth in 17:28.96, while Mostyn Evans was 22nd in 18:16.76 and Ryan Bentley took 23rd in 18:17.69. Amil Upchurch placed 35th in 18:56.46 and Kooper Keen ran 42nd in 19:07.67, while Chase Hoover was 45th in 19:14.59 and B.J. White claimed 59th place in 19:38.83.

Also, Alec Moore was 87th, Austin Amens was 98th, Kyle Price was 102nd, T.J. Diehl was 114th, Zach Govoni was 168th, Jack Sears was 173rd, Austin Lewis was 193rd, P.J. Lower was 197th, Anthony Bryant was 203rd, Dylan Amens was 208th, Kolton Hart was 209th, Jayden McClain was 210th, Ethan Branch was 211th and Josh Cramer was 214th.

Highland claimed seventh in the meet, as they were led by Dalton Lee’s 10th place finish in 17:47.06 and Collin Kipp’s time of 18:00.44, good for 14th place. Bruce Jordan was 48th in 19:21.69, while Tucker Tague was 50th in 19:24.3 and Zach Wetzel finished 70th in 19:46.88. Jordan Bellamy ran 71st in 19:48.3 and Alex McCafferty took 74th in 19:51.87.

Also, Chandler Bumpus was 110th, Chase Higgins was 117th, Rider Minnick was 127th, Wyatt Groves was 129th, Blake Jodrey was 179th and Andrew Gaylord was 222nd.

In the girls’ race, Northmor finished sixth and Highland was seventh in a 12-team race. Buckeye Valley took first.

The Knights were led by Julia Kanagy, who was 21st in 22:30.42, while Julianna Ditullio ran 24th in 22:38.45. Sabrina Kelley ran 36th in 23:24.59, Olivia Goodson placed 49th in 24:01.13 and Kristie Wright finished 73rd in 25:21.78. Also, Carolyn McGaulley took 74th in 25:22.48 and Bailey Snyder finished 129th in 28:46.02.

For Highland, Camberly Schade placed fifth in 21:03.49. Mia White took 31st in 22:59.71, while Elizabeth Jenson was 42nd in 23:42.65 and Julia Pauley ran 65th in 24:44.08. Hayley Dailey was 77th in 25:46.9, Morgan Wilhelm finished 78th in 25:48.68 and Samantha Trusler was 93rd in 26:38.43.

Also, Joanna Pauley was 123rd, Juli Ward was 151st, Clarissa Dudgeon was 158th and Haylee Price was 160th.

Cardington Pirates

On Saturday, the Cardington cross country team ran at Westerville North. The boys’ team placed fourth out of six Division II and III team, while the girls ran in the Division II and III open race.

For the boys, Mason White was fifth in 17:17, while Racine Hallabrin took 13th in 18:01 and Kaleb Meade was 31st in 20:07. Sam West took 36th in 20:44, Michael Rose finished 43rd in 21:57 and Devin Gheen placed 45th in 23:19.

For the girls, Marlo Young won in 23:34, while Bella Scurlock was 14th in 26:36 and Ashlee Drury finished 26th in 35:28.

