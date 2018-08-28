Beam trapshoot in September

The annual Willard Beam Memorial Trapshoot tournament will be held Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Cardinal Center, Marengo.

Hosted by Johnsville American Legion Post 754, registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Entries close at 1 p.m.

There will be 14 Legion trophies and two non-Legion trophies awarded. There will also be six options. ATA Safety rules govern the tournament. ATA members should bring both ATA card and average card for yardage assessment. American Legion, Auxiliary and SAL members must have current paid up membership cards. Also welcome are ATA and Non-Legion members and non-established ATA members are subject to 18 yard handicap rule.

Lunch will be available on the grounds.

For more information contact any of these officers: Michael McKinney, president at 419-946-3115; Darin Beam, vice president, at 614-402-1118; Zach Holmer, treasurer, 419-706-8165; Mark Holmer, committeeman; 419-426-0435 or Bruce Scohy, secretary, at 419-560-6239.

Entrance to the tournament area is behind the Homestead Restaurant, corner of Interstate 71 and 61, Marengo.

By Evelyn Long

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

