Northmor FB opens with win

Northmor jumped out to a commanding lead late in the first half of their season-opening road game at Elgin on Friday and never looked back in claiming a 47-36 win.

The game was closely contested in the early going. While the Knights got a 21-yard rushing touchdown by Hunter Mariotti and then a 27-yard scoring pass from Mariotti to Conor Becker later in the first quarter, they still trailed 14-13 early in the second period.

However, Becker would take over the game, scoring on runs of eight and 11 yards in the second quarter and opening the third period with a 62-yard touchdown carry to give his team a 33-14 lead. While Elgin would attempt to battle back throughout the second half, Northmor was able to respond with touchdowns of one and 11 yards by Becker to maintain a lead.

Becker finished with 182 yards rush and 45 receiving, scoring a total of six touchdowns and two two-point conversions in the game. Mariotti added 86 yards through the air and 69 on the ground, while Blake Miller caught two passes for 19 yards.

Highland Scots

Highland led early against Bloom Carroll, but could not score during the middle two quarters in suffering a 44-22 loss to open their season.

After their opponents scored first to take a 7-0 lead, Highland was able to recover a fumble and run it back for points. Brody Matthews added the extra point to put the Scots in front 8-7.

However, they were outscored 23-0 over the middle two quarters to fall in a 30-8 hole. Highland would rally in the fourth, getting touchdown passes of 34 and 48 yards from Ian Taylor to Isaiah Stoneburner. Matthews added a two-point run to help bring the team back within a 30-22 margin with over seven minutes left in regulation.

Unfortunately for the Scots, they would not be able to complete the comeback, as the Bulldogs added a pair of late touchdowns to clinch the win.

Taylor completed five passes for 114 yards, with Stoneburner catching three balls for 93 yards. Brock Veley ran for 65, while Matthews added 47.

Cardington Pirates

In their first game of the season, Cardington fell to Plymouth by a 35-20 margin. No further information was available by deadline.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

