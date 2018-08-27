Cardington VB second at own invite

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington volleyball team finished second in their own invitational, held on Saturday.

In their first match, they defeated Clear Fork 23-25, 25-13, 25-15. They followed that up with another three-set win, topping Delaware Hayes 12-25, 25-21, 25-15. In the finals, they took the first set from Johntown by a 25-22 margin, but then fell by scores of 24-26 and 21-25.

“Very good day overall,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “Beating a very solid DI team is always a plus. Plus, Johnstown was in the championship last year and is the returning DIII (district) champs. We had a chance to win the second set and become champs. In the end, we will learn from that and only get better. I am impressed with how hard and the heart these kids play with. They are a team that you wish for — they actually play for each other, not themselves.”

On the day, Paige Clinger finished with 32 kills, while Hannah Wickline added 30. Kyleigh Bonnette had 89 assists. Maci Morgan had 45 digs and Liz Long contributed 41.

Northmor Knights

Northmor grabbed another volleyball win Saturday when they took on Mansfield Senior and took a 25-4, 25-5, 25-10 decision.

Macy Miracle tallied 13 assists and nine aces. Anna Donner and Lily Tate both had four assists, with Donner adding 10 kills and three aces and Tate picking up five aces. Leslie Brubaker had seven kills and two blocks, Hanna Bentley had two kills and three aces, Julianne Kincade finished with three kills and Aly Blunk added four digs.

Highland Scots

On Saturday, Highland edged Big Walnut by scores of 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 18-25, 17-15.

Raina Terry led the team with 27 kills, while Abby Eusey finished with seven kills and three blocks, Makenna Belcher tallied 12 kills, Gena West finished with seven kills and Christina Rose had six blocks. Bridget Oder was cited for playing stellar defense and Ashlynn Belcher contributed 42 assists.

