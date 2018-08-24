Highland boys working to get wins

In the third year of the Highland boys’ soccer program, head coach John Sachleben is hoping that the wins start piling up.

After finishing 2-13-2 last year and having a two-year record of 5-24-3, the coach has a specific goal for team wins in the 2018 season.

“We’re looking to score more this year and win more than the last two years combined,” he said.

Helping in that task will be nine letter-winners. Seniors Brennen McLaughlin, Garrett Milburn and Ben Rinehart return; as do juniors Zach Granger, Jeffrey Smith and Cameron Striblin and sophomores Colton Gustafson, Xavier Privette and Austin Smith.

Sachleben did note that the loss of graduates Kahlil Karya, Brad Morehouse, Alex Presley, Zach Rogers, Jay Schreiber and Jon Sparks will have a big impact on his line-up.

“We will be young in the back with a new goalkeeper, sweeper and stopper,” he said.

The team will get help from junior Jaguar Wilson and freshmen Collin Bowman, Jack Chaffee, Adi Karya, Zachary Stone and Hayden Styer.

“The biggest team goals as always, with any high school sport, are to have fun, learn something and be good sportsmen to develop into solid citizens,” said Sachleben.

The 2018 boys’ soccer team at Highland is in the above picture. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_highboyssoccer.jpg The 2018 boys’ soccer team at Highland is in the above picture. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS