Sports Calender

Wednesday, Aug. 22
• Highland and Mount Gilead at Northmor, golf, noon
• Highland at Galion, boys’ soccer, 4:30 p.m.; girls’ soccer, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 23
• Mount Gilead at Cardington, golf, 4 p.m.
• Cardington at Centerburg, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Highland at Danville, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at East Knox, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Northmor at Fredericktown, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 24
• Plymouth at Cardington, football, 7 p.m.
• Highland at Bloom Carroll, football, 7 p.m.
• Colonel Crawford at Mount Gilead, football, 7 p.m.
• Northmor at Elgin, football, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
• Mount Gilead at Pickerington North Inv., cross country, 8:30 a.m.
• Northmor at Mount Gilead Inv., golf, 9 a.m.
• Cardington and Northmor at Colonel Crawford, cross country, 9 a.m.
• Highland at Newark Catholic Inv., cross country, 9 a.m.
• Pirate Invitational at Cardington, volleyball, 9 a.m.
• Highland at Big Walnut, volleyball, 9 a.m.
• Mansfield Sr. at Northmor, volleyball, noon
Monday, Aug. 27
• Highland at Fredericktown, golf, 4 p.m.
• Northmor at Danville and East Knox, golf, 4 p.m.
• Highland at Mount Vernon, girls’ soccer, 5 p.m.
• Highland at Loudonville, boys’ soccer, 6 p.m.
• Danville at Northmor, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
• Highland at Cardington, golf, 4 p.m.
• Cardington at Utica, cross country, 5:30 p.m.
• Elgin at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Grandview at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.