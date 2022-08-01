College Briefs

Kaleb Pierce embarks on Baldwin Wallace University’s faculty-led study abroad program in Germany

BEREA – Kaleb Pierce of Fredericktown was among 21 students who participated in BW’s faculty-led study abroad program in Germany during the spring 2022 semester.

Pierce, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in computer science and psychology, completed a culture-related course before going on the three-week experience led by Dr. Lisa Green, professor of psychology, and Dr. Andrew Dohanos, professor of communication arts and sciences. The program allowed students to explore the theory and the praxis of intercultural communication by immersing themselves in the language and culture of Germany. Students spent time in Berlin and Munich, where they visited Germany’s sites of world, historical and cultural significance, including the Brandenburg Gate and Neuschwanstein Castle. While in Berlin, students also studied German at the German Language School.

Blackburn graduates from Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE- The following student graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree.

Joshua Blackburn of Mount Gilead, Elec Engineering.

Area students graduate from Capital University

BEXLEY- Capital University conferred degrees at the University’s 172nd Commencement Ceremony in May 2022.

Rachel Geiger of Mount Vernon

Savannah Gould of Mount Vernon

UF announces Sping 2022 Dean’s List

FINDLAY, OH — The dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Sophia Beeler of Centerburg

Kylee Bart of Marengo

Kaitlynn Briggs of Mount Vernon

Brady Bland of Centerburg

Adeline Wooddell of Cardington

Emma Jones of Mout Vernon

Ryan Tiell of Mount Vernon

Kelsey Kennon of Mount Gilead

Jacey Hartman of Mount Vernon

Students receive degrees at Miami University Spring Commencement

OXFORD- Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement.

Kaz Christian of Mount Vernon, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Botany, Environmental Science.

Madeline Cruikshank of Cardington, OH graduated with a BA Interactive Media Studies, majoring in Interactive Media Studies.

Brittney Ehret of Fredericktown, OH graduated with a BA Interactive Media Studies, majoring in Interactive Media Studies.

Sam Mader of Centerburg, OH graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science, majoring in Computer Science.

Taylor McCann of Mount Vernon, OH graduated Cum Laude, Cum Laude with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health, Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Nutrition, Strategic Communication.

MaKenna McClure of Cardington, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Public Health, Gerontology.

Kelsey Plasse of Mount Vernon, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Biochemistry.

Morgan Pryor of Mount Vernon, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Biochemistry, Premedical Studies.

Michael Stupski of Mount Vernon, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Political Science.

Shane Swartzentruber of Centerburg, OH graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education, majoring in Integrated Social Studies Edu.