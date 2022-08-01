College Briefs

Kaleb Pierce embarks on Baldwin Wallace University’s faculty-led study abroad program in Germany
BEREA – Kaleb Pierce of Fredericktown was among 21 students who participated in BW’s faculty-led study abroad program in Germany during the spring 2022 semester.
Pierce, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in computer science and psychology, completed a culture-related course before going on the three-week experience led by Dr. Lisa Green, professor of psychology, and Dr. Andrew Dohanos, professor of communication arts and sciences. The program allowed students to explore the theory and the praxis of intercultural communication by immersing themselves in the language and culture of Germany. Students spent time in Berlin and Munich, where they visited Germany’s sites of world, historical and cultural significance, including the Brandenburg Gate and Neuschwanstein Castle. While in Berlin, students also studied German at the German Language School.
Blackburn graduates from Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE- The following student graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree.
Joshua Blackburn of Mount Gilead, Elec Engineering.
Area students graduate from Capital University
BEXLEY- Capital University conferred degrees at the University’s 172nd Commencement Ceremony in May 2022.
Rachel Geiger of Mount Vernon
Savannah Gould of Mount Vernon
UF announces Sping 2022 Dean’s List
FINDLAY, OH — The dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include:
Sophia Beeler of Centerburg
Kylee Bart of Marengo
Kaitlynn Briggs of Mount Vernon
Brady Bland of Centerburg
Adeline Wooddell of Cardington
Emma Jones of Mout Vernon
Ryan Tiell of Mount Vernon
Kelsey Kennon of Mount Gilead
Jacey Hartman of Mount Vernon
Students receive degrees at Miami University Spring Commencement
OXFORD- Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement.
Kaz Christian of Mount Vernon, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Botany, Environmental Science.
Madeline Cruikshank of Cardington, OH graduated with a BA Interactive Media Studies, majoring in Interactive Media Studies.
Brittney Ehret of Fredericktown, OH graduated with a BA Interactive Media Studies, majoring in Interactive Media Studies.
Sam Mader of Centerburg, OH graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science, majoring in Computer Science.
Taylor McCann of Mount Vernon, OH graduated Cum Laude, Cum Laude with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health, Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Nutrition, Strategic Communication.
MaKenna McClure of Cardington, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Public Health, Gerontology.
Kelsey Plasse of Mount Vernon, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Biochemistry.
Morgan Pryor of Mount Vernon, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Biochemistry, Premedical Studies.
Michael Stupski of Mount Vernon, OH graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Political Science.
Shane Swartzentruber of Centerburg, OH graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education, majoring in Integrated Social Studies Edu.