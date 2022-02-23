COVID, meals, staff and facilities included in school board updates

CARDINGTON — Meeting for its regular monthly meeting, members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education heard several reports and updates including COVID reporting, improvements in food service, and staff and facilities changes.

Giving an update on the COVID virus, Supt Brian Petrie said “Our numbers have been really good.” He added “The quarantine numbers are down to zero,due to contact tracing.” He also credited washing of hands, social distancing, etc.

Petrie also gave an in-depth report on the progress of the Strategic Plan, and its benefiting the district which will eventually include an integrated phone system.

Brent Herdman, food service director, described the improvements he has made with the meals served to students in the school, offering more lines and a variety of food.

Carl Hardwick, maintenance supervisor, described the upgrading he and his department have made.

Building principals giving reports were Scott Hardwick, elementary; Eric Pettit, middle school and Joe Mills, high school. Also giving her report was Jennifer Zierden, curriculum director.

A report was given by a representative of the Cardington-Lincoln Faculty Association.

The board approved the report of Jon Mason, treasurer and approved his recommendation that the board utilizes American Fidelity this year and going forward for IRS compliance for the district’s Section 125 plan. There are six areas listed that American Fidelity will do for the district at no charge.

“We are very excited about this partnership and believe it is a win win for our district office and for our entire staff,” said Mason.

In other matters the board:

Approved membership in OHSAA 2022-2023 and approved the appointment of Michael Onglibang, to a four year term on the Cardington Recreation Board.

Policy First Reads was also approved (list attached as addendum to the board agenda)

Also approved was the Musca Lighting Project and the semi annual report of bullying to the board in accordance with O.R.C.

In other personnel action, the board approved the temporary certified substitute teacher Cara Naylor, effective upon completion of requirements:

Approved were classified contract with Alan Long, assistant to the Director of Facilities and Operations, effective February 7, 2022; Janet Maxey, sub aide, sub secretary, effective February 7, 2022; Sherman Jones, sub bus driver, upon completion of O. A. C. 3301-03-04 requirements; Cara Naylor, sub aide, sub secretary, upon completion of requirements

The resignation of Elizabeth Wagner Gompf, elementary teacher, was accepted effective the last teacher workday 2021-2022. Also accepted was the resignation of Betty Brandum, bus aide six hours a day, last day worked February 11, 2022. The board approved the classified contract of Janet Maxey, Educational aide, bus, effective February 14 for one year.

It was noted that February 22, is Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

The board will meet next on March 14, 2022