Highland to celebrate Winter Homecoming

On Saturday, January 28, Highland Student Council will sponsor Winter Homecoming 2023 activities prior to the Highland Scot’s basketball game versus Temple Christian. The varsity is the only team that plays that evening, so the homecoming ceremony will take place before the game @ 6:00.

The court is elected by their classes to represent them.

Freshmen attendants are Julie Crowder and Zachary Church.

Representing the sophomores are Sophia Hinkle and Cooper Young.

Junior court members are Anna Spires and Aron West.

Queen candidates are Alexis Eusey, Maia Lundquist, and Makayla Woods.

King candidates are Brock Church, Grath Garee, and Gavin Hankins.

The king and queen will be crowned by Highland’s 2022 King and Queen, Kyle Anderson and Emma Hinkle.

Top Row: Zachary Church, Aron West, Gavin Hankins, Brock Church, Grath Garee, and Cooper Young. Bottom Row: Julie Crowder, Anna Spires, Maia Lundquist, Alexis Eusey, Makayla Woods, and Sophia Hinkle. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2023/01/web1_thumbnail_2023-HHS-Winter-Hoco-Court-cropped-in.jpg Top Row: Zachary Church, Aron West, Gavin Hankins, Brock Church, Grath Garee, and Cooper Young. Bottom Row: Julie Crowder, Anna Spires, Maia Lundquist, Alexis Eusey, Makayla Woods, and Sophia Hinkle. Photo submitted