Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.

MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.

The first horse had what appeared to be a puncture wound above its right eye. The second horse had what appeared to be a puncture wound above its right eye. The owner of the horses requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death. At this time the results of the autopsy have not come back.

It is believed that these horses were targeted by an individual(s). If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. The owner of the horses is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident.

