‘Story-Walk Trail’ officially joins Mt. Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Public Library and the Headwaters Outdoor Education Center joined together to give the community a ‘Story-Walk Trail’. An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday morning where many were in attendance to welcome the new addition to Mount Gilead. Those in attendance included representatives from the library and education center, as well as Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver and The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday morning for the 'Story-Walk Trail'. Many were in attendance for the ceremony.

