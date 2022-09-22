Lunch Bunch discusses programs

MORROW COUNTY- Carlia Meehan gave the program when the Lunch Bunch met for their monthly luncheon meeting at the Senior Center, Mount Gilead, August 26.

Furnishing cookies for this meeting was Linda Ruehrmund. Meehan, introduced by Terri Connor, the center’s activity director, described a program sponsored by Goodwill for seniors 55 and older.

“It is Senior Community Service employment program,” she said.

“It is designed for seniors with low income who want to improve their job skills and get paid while in training.”

She said Goodwill receives grants to pay them minimum wage while they are learning new skills on computer and also are assigned to work about 20 hour week for “on the job training.” Designated work sites must be non profits or government agencies. Examples are libraries, senior center government agencies and/or health care centers.

The programs can last up to 48 months and goodwill programs and will include assistance in getting a regular paid job. The program is often used by those who haven’t worked for awhile and want assistance with current work skills that are needed to get a paying job.

Meehan is a Senior Employment Program Manager for Marion, Morrow, Crawford and Union Counties. She directs participants through all phases of programs.

Her office is in Marion and her phone number is 740-223-3114 extension 336.

Senior Center Activity Therapist Terri Connor reviewed the events schedule for Senior Day at the Morrow County Fair. She also led the group in making wall/window hangings with beads and other decorations. These will be given to residents at Woodside Care Center.

The next meeting of the Lunch Bunch will be held September 23 at noon at the Seniors on Center. Reservations or cancellations must be made to the center by noon, September 22 by calling 419-946-4191.

All seniors age 60 and older who reside in the county, are invited to join the group for lunch and program. The program for September will be Morrow County Sheriff’s Department and the K-9 dog will also be present.