Miller takes role as school treasurer

CARDINGTON — Brenda Miller will become the treasurer with the Cardington-Lincoln Local School on August 1.

Miller is an Ashland County native and a graduate of Hillsdale High School earning her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She graduated with summa cum laude honors and was granted her school treasurer’s license by the State of Ohio Department of Education in 2010.

She served as Fiscal Supervisor of Ashland County Mental Health and Recovery Service Board from 2012-2018 and in 2019 was appointed Fiscal Officer for the Iberia Joint Fire District.

More recently in 2021, she was Fiscal Specialist for New Albany Plain Local Schools in Franklin County.

While serving on the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education, she said, “My focus will be to assure that our fiscal resources are utilized to support the goals and vision, mission and beliefs of the district. It is my goal to work side by side with the Board of Education, the staff, the students and the community to ensure these goals are accomplished while maintaining a high level of fiscal integrity.”

A northern Morrow County resident, Miller and Dave, her husband of 20 years and their 15 year old daughter Bayla, enjoy raising chickens, helping with her family grain farm and boating on Lake Erie.

Summing up, Miller said “Fair funding has been an issue for schools in Ohio and around the country for years but I do think that Ohio Fair School funding act is a step in the right direction. It will be up to treasurers across the state to continue to manage their schools’ finances carefully while at the same time being an advocate at the state level for fair funding reform for Ohio schools.”

Miller succeeds Jon Mason who served in that post for seven years.

Brenda Miller https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1__DSC8426.jpg Brenda Miller