Hospice of Morrow County to become Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County

NEWARK, MT. GILEAD — Hospice of Morrow County has announced plans to start serving the community under a new name, Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County. As a result of this change, Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County will be a part of Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio.

Beginning July 1, 2022, Hospice of Morrow County is joining Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio. Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio is part of Ohio’s Hospice, an affiliation of nonprofit, community-based hospices.

Hospice of Morrow County will serve the community using the name Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County.

“Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” said Renee Sparks, general manager and executive vice president of Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio. “Together, our shared expertise and commitment to quality care creates stronger community hospices and enhances the quality of care and services in the communities we serve.”

Hospice of Morrow County, based in Mount Gilead, is a nonprofit hospice serving patients in Morrow and the surrounding counties since 1991. The staff and care team at Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County will remain the same. As part of the Ohio’s Hospice family, the organization will expand its access to resources and evidenced-based care to serve more patients and families.

“For more than 30 years, Hospice of Morrow County has provided compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families,” said Jim Trainer, board chair of Hospice of Morrow County. “We are looking forward to continuing to offer care through this new partnership and strengthen our mission and commitment to our community.”

Andrea Baker will serve as the executive director for Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County. Andrea has been a registered nurse for more than 20 years with experience in acute care, continuing care retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and nursing education. She has served in hospice leadership for the past 15 years.

As an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio takes an evidence-based approach to providing expert medical care for patients facing a life-limiting illness or injury. The not-for-profit organization relies on best practices, clinical research and current science to provide superior care and superior services to the patients and families it is honored and privileged to serve.

Any donor restrictions and allocations placed on funds designated for Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County will continue to be honored.

Under its new name, Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County will deliver:

• More visits and direct care to patients than any other regional hospice provider;

• More resources to provide care to patients and their families, like spiritual care, respiratory

therapy, massage, occupational, bereavement and art therapies; and,

• More support by serving patients wherever they call home, in every care setting, including extended care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospice houses and hospital in-patient settings.

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

