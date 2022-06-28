Freedom Fest Ohio coming to the fairgrounds

MOUNT GILEAD — Freedom Fest Ohio will be held July 1 and 2 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Mount Gilead.

Nine musical groups and artists will perform at the fairgrounds with proceeds going to Mount Gilead Fire Department, Marion Fire Department and Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The lineup includes Austin French, Nate Williams, Rodney Atkins, Heath Sanders, Seph Schluester, Scott Stevens and Jess Kellie Adams.

Fireworks will cap the show on Saturday night.

Gates at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 195 S. Main St., Mount Gilead, will open on Friday July 1 at 2:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Sponsor Steve Finley of Finley’s Entertainment said tickets are still available online at www.freedomfestohio.com.

The fireworks on Saturday, July 2 are presented by Grand Finale Fireworks. For more info on Ohio Freedom Fest and how to obtain tickets: https://www.universe.com/…

