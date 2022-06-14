Cardington Village Council raises wages, accepts resignation

CARDINGTON — Cardington Village Council considered several financial ordinances at their June 6 meeting, including village employee pay.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry explained the check register and the items to be paid which included AquaScience -Polymer, for the wastewater treatment plant, $1,393.41; Mid-Ohio Plumbing – annual back flow testing/repairs, multiple depts, $2,466.44; Ohio Public Works Commission, WTP, loan payment, $ 7,142.90 and Trojan UV- UV Bulbs for WWTP, $6,917.71 Total payments approved were $85,661.33.

She commented that the total revenues are higher in 2022 and interest continues to increase.

A second reading was given an ordinance amending and replacing Ordinance 2021-06, establishing base compensation for certain village employees and a first reading was given an ordinance establishing a two percent increase in compensation for village employees.

Reviewing the tire recycling event on May 26, she said a total of 128 tires were collected this year, down from last year, but it rained.

Among resolutions considered were one to accept the job description for the position of wastewater Lead Operator and a resolution accepting the job description for the position of water plant lead operator.

Council accepted by resolution the resignation of Joshua Varble from the position of part time police officer effective May 30, 2022. By resolution, council accepted the removal of Isaac Swartz from the position of volunteer firemen for the village effective June 6, 2022.

Rick Mitchell will have F-4 Permit applications at next meeting. These are for the village wine festival to be held in the village September 17, 2022.

Prior to the meeting, Morrow County Commissioner Tim Abraham reviewed improvements and construction taking place in the county.

Absent from this meeting were council members Steve Burton and John Nippert.