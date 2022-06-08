Morrow County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspected double homicide. On June 7, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Troy Township for a well being check. Upon their arrival, Deputies located two victims both deceased.

Ohio BCI was contacted to process the suspected crime scene and to gather possible evidence. The names of the victims are being withheld until notification can be made to the next of kin. While this matter remains under investigation and not much information can be released at this time, I want to assure the public that there is currently no threat to the residents of Morrow County. More information will be released as it is made available.

Sheriff John L. Hinton

Information submitted by the Morrow CSO.

