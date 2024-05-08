SPARTA — Three Highland students will head to Chicago with their advisor for the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Leadership Conference May 10-14.

The Highland team will attend the national event having won awards and recognition at the regional and state levels. The students representing Highland include BPA President Kayla McLeod, Vice President Kathryn Loeffler and Secretary Kiersten Holcomb. Highland High School business teacher Angel Cahall will accompany the students.

Activities at the national conference include physical testing and judging events, leadership seminars, informative workshops, and volunteer opportunities to support Special Olympics. They will also get the opportunity to explore some of the sights of Chicago.

Students are raising money for personal expenses when they are in Chicago and spent the day at Highland’s Arts Spectacular accepting donations. The school district is supporting some of the costs of the trip.

Business Professionals of America is a career and technical student organization. Students have the opportunity to gain knowledge and prepare for a career in business environments.

For more information about Business Professionals of America, visit https://bpa.org.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].