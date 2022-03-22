Mount Gilead Police Reports

March 14

North Main St. man reported a package stolen from his mailbox. He advised it has happened multiple times.

March 15

While on foot patrol an officer observed a shed door open as well as a trailer lock unlocked. A board member was contacted and advised.

Traffic offense: female driver was cited for one headlight out and drug paraphernalia.

Property damage accident: Intersection of East High and East Marion officer responded to a non-injury crash. Driver failed to yield the right of way and when turning left.

Theft: Caller reported his iPad taken from his truck the day before. He was in Mount Gilead at the LaCabanita for lunch and then to Candlewood Lake. When he returned home he realized his iPad was missing.

Traffic offense: Driver was arrested on an active warrant out of Marion Co. and cited for D.U.S., possession of marijuana and expired registration.

March 16

Officer responded to the Duchess mart for a male that had been stung by a bee and was allergic. Officer remained until EMS arrived.

Officer observed a disabled ambulance on East High St. at the square blocking traffic. The vehicle would not start and the wheels were locked. A mechanic was enroute but wouldn’t arrive for 45 min. Officer request 24/7 respond to tow the vehicle out of the roadway to a village parking lot.

Assist other unit: Officer assisted a deputy at the elementary school in reference to an unknown nature call. It was determined it was an a domestic that happened out of the county.

March 17

Traffic detail: Fire Chief Swank advised that a Morrow County highway department dump truck accidentally dumped a large amount of gravel onto South Main Street from Marion Street to High Street.

March 18

Burglary: Caller advised individuals were in her ex-husbands vacant home.

Lockout: Caller locked her keys in her vehicle. Entry was gained with no damage.

Theft: Caller reported an engagement ring and change were stolen from her Northfield Drive home.

Theft: Caller reported someone took several sheets of metal intended for her roof. A neighbor captured the incident on their home camera system.

Disabled vehicle: Caller reported their vehicle would not start because the battery was dead. Fire Chief Swank assisted with jump starting the vehicle.

Disabled vehicle: Officer provided traffic control while mechanics changed a dump truck tire.

Officer found a recently released man from the Morrow County Correctional Facility standing at a Center Street intersection. The man advised the officer he was trying to get to Marietta but had no transportation. The officer assisted him with travel arrangements and a Richland County deputy met them at the county line.

March 21

Officer repsonded to a South Delaware St. address for an assist to EMS. Female informed EMS she had taken over 25 sleeping tablets. She was transported to MCH and will undergo mental health evaluation.