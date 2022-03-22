High school performs The SpongeBob Musical

MOUNT GILEAD —The high school entertained audiences over the week with their performance of TheSpongeBob Musical. Under the direction of Jeremy Barr, Cierra Ward and Jaime Zeger the cast included Kate Kelty as Patrick, Maddison Hursey as SpongeBob, and Mackenzie Sidders as Sandy Cheeks. Other performers included Mikala Harris as Squidward, Garrett George as Eugene H. Krabs, Rebeka Clark as Sheldon J. Plankton, Moriah Brooke as Pearl Krabs, Anna Marocco as the Mayor, TreyGingerich as Old Man Jenkins, and many more talented students.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8737.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8744.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8752.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8394.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8402.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8406.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8419.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8426.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8440.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8444.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8445.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8454.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8458.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8464.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8472.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8473.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8477.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8484.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8486.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8496.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8504.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8515.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8516.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8519.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8524.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8529.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8531.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8539.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8548.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8554.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8566.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8567.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8568.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8572.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8574.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8584.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8590.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8607.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8622.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8636.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8644.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8651.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8654.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8660.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8663.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8667.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8668.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8672.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8673.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8674.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8683.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8684.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8685.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8697.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8703.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8707.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8710.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8714.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8717.jpeg https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_8727.jpeg