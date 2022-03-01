Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com

March 3

The Mount Gilead Board of Education wil hold a special board meeting at 6.m. in the high school community room. The purpose of the meeting is a work session for the strategic planning.

March 7

Mt. Gilead Village Council meets 7-8 p.m. at the Municipal Building at 48 E. High St.

March 15

Mt. Gilead Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m.

March 21

The Tomorrow Center Board of Director will meet on March 21 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the community. The meeting is held at the following address, 3700 County Road 168 Cardington, Ohio 43315. Contact the school at 419-718-4242 for more information.

March 21

Mt. Gilead Village Council meets 7-8 p.m. at the Municipal Building at 48 E. High St.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.