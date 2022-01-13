Highland Winter Homecoming court

SPARTA — On Saturday, Jan. 22, Highland Student Council will sponsor Winter Homecoming 2022 activities prior to the Highland Scot’s basketball game versus Pleasant. The homecoming ceremony will take place between the jayvee and varsity games.

The court is elected by their classes to represent them. Freshmen attendants are Aubree Bellamy and Kolton Stover.

Representing the sophomores are Neveah Woods and Zaric Ross. Junior court members are Brooke Schott and Grath Garee.

Queen candidates are Jacinta Eblin, Emma Hinkle, and Kendall Stover. King candidates are Kyle Anderson, Jon Jensen, and Adi Karya.

The king and queen will be crowned by Highland’s 2021 King and Queen, Garison Hankins and Haven Farson.