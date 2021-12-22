Turner memorialized at Butterfly Garden

MOUNT GILEAD — Family of former Hospice Director Frances Turner gathered Nov. 20 for a memorial service at Gompf Funeral Home. After the service they went to Hospice of Morrow County where they placed her ashes in the Butterfly Garden there.

The memorial service was given by Hospice Chaplain Chris Plough. Plough told about Turner’s life from her birth in Canada, her nursing profession and her work with Hospice of Morrow County.

“She will always be known as the founder of Hospice of Morrow County,” said Plough.

“She was very spiritually minded and was a great influence on the lives of many people.”

Because of her leadership, Hospice of Morrow County continues to give hope and comprehensive comforting care to persons and their families toward the end of life with a compassionate team.

Her son Paul Kemp said that the memorial service for the family was delayed for more than six months since she had family in Canada.

Kemp said it was her wish to have her ashes placed in the Butterfly Garden at Hospice.

Shown, from left: Vaughn Corwin, Mary Jo Corwin, Ethan Kemp, Paul Kemp, Diana Kemp, Brian Kemp, Erica Kemp, Doug Kemp and Alexis Kemp at the Hospice of Morrow County Butterfly Garden where Turner’s ashes were placed. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_image006-Turner.jpg Shown, from left: Vaughn Corwin, Mary Jo Corwin, Ethan Kemp, Paul Kemp, Diana Kemp, Brian Kemp, Erica Kemp, Doug Kemp and Alexis Kemp at the Hospice of Morrow County Butterfly Garden where Turner’s ashes were placed. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel