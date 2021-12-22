Arbor recognizes Wilson for volunteer work

Joining members of Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Insurance Society during its December meeting were 40 members and 10 guests from the Morrow County Historical Society.

Held in the Edison Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, the Arbor recognized Michael Wilson, president of the Morrow County Historical Society as the Community Service Volunteer of the Year.

A $500 check was given to the historical society in Wilson’s honor. This donation is to help with the society’s program and displays.

A family from each of the four county schools was adopted by the Arbor for Christmas with $1,000 to be spent on this project.

Holiday treat bags totaling 120, were given to the Senior Center for Meals on Wheels recipients.

Marilyn Davis was recognized for the years she served as an officer for the Arbor.

Recognizing the accomplishments of the Arbor, a lasagna dinner was served by Kirby and Tammy Francis of the Gilead Christian School. Table favors were made by Nancy Foos. Janet Bedwell provided entertainment during the evening.

The Arbor will meet next on Jan. 3 at the same location. Information about the programs is available by calling 419-565-2887.

Members of Chester Arbor present check to Morrow County Historical Society members in honor of Michael Wilson, president of the Morrow County Historical Society. Back, from left: Janet Rhodebeck, Dan Rhodebeck, Kevin Evans, front: Maggie Clark, Michael Wilson, Phylis Miller, Bret Foster and Ellen McMurray.