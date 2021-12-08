SWCD holds annual banquet

CARDINGTON — The Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District met for their 72nd annual banquet and meeting Saturday, Dec. 4. Held at the American Legion Post 97 home, the 150 members and guests present were served a fish dinner by members of Post 97 prior to the meeting.

Named Conservation Cooperator of the Year was Lindsey Grimm. She was given a backpack with a built-in cooler.

Grimm presented the Keep America Beautiful Award to Morrow SWCD and Headwaters Outdoors Education Center.

Introduced were members of the Board of Supervisors: Larry Leonhard, chairman, Wayde Looker, vice chairman, Jay Smith, secretary, Mike Sayers, treasurer, Lee Rhea and Tom Clark. Warren Davis, past Morrow County Commissioner, thanked the men for their work.

Replacing Mike Sayers on the board is Dean Van Horn who was elected during this meeting.

Jay Smith announced the awarding of the following scholarships:

Bryce Schott, Highland High School graduate, attending The Ohio State University, Columbus; Mary Thomas, Highland High School graduate attending OSU Mansfield and Zoe Parrott, Northmor High School graduate attending OSU ATI Wooster. The scholarships were funded by the McGinniss Memorial, Robert Wuertz, Jr. Memorial and the Down Hill Farms, Franz family.

Reviewing the past year’s highlights were SWCD personnel: Matt Stooksbury, program administrator, Amanda Pfahler, administrative assistant, and Mike Clapper, Natural Resource Specialist/Technician.

Affiliate members recognized include Nutrien Ag Solutions, Morral Companies, Central Ohio Farmers Co-Op; Farm Credit Services, Morrow County Dairy Association, Ag Credit, Mount Gilead Branch, Broerman Insurance Agency, Tidy Tim’s Inc, POET bioprocessing and Short Tax Service, sponsors.

The dairy products served were provided by the Morrow County Dairy Association. Mike Sayers announced door prize winners.

Musical entertainment was presented by Hickory Wind Band.

Invocation was given by Tom Whiston, Morrow County Commissioner. Also thanked were commissioners Tim Abraham and Tim Siegfried.

Shown are members of the Board of Supervisors with the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District, from left: Wayde Looker, Lee Rhea, Jay Smith, Mike Sayers, Tom Clark and Larry Leonard. Dean Van Horn was elected during this meeting to replace Sayers. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_SWCD-board-members-2021.jpg Shown are members of the Board of Supervisors with the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District, from left: Wayde Looker, Lee Rhea, Jay Smith, Mike Sayers, Tom Clark and Larry Leonard. Dean Van Horn was elected during this meeting to replace Sayers. Courtesy photo