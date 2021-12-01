Patrol continues to focus on impaired driving arrests

MOUNT GILEAD — As part of the Patrol’s ongoing efforts to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season.

“Making the decision to drive while impaired can have lasting, devastating impacts,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Because we want everyone to stay safe, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in full force to intercept drivers who choose to risk their own lives and the lives of others by driving under the influence.”

Since 2016, there were 80,023 impaired driving related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 3,007 people and injuring 48,683 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 135,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways. OVI-related crashes have accounted for 44percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in the last five years.

“Having to tell a family that their loved one is not coming home is one of the hardest parts of our job at any time of the year, especially the holidays,” said Lieutenant Gurjit Grewal, Mount Gilead Post commander.

“Planning ahead, making responsible decisions and driving sober are examples of how we can make this a safe holiday season.”’

Last year, troopers from theMount Gilead Post removed 224 impaired drivers from our roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers, and drug activity. To view a copy of the entire statistical recap,visithttps://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/OVI_Bulletin_2021_12.pdf.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_OHP-new-logo.jpg