Cardington marks Halloween events

The annual Halloween in Cardington event held Saturday, Oct. 30 was termed a “success” by sponsors Friends of Cardington and the village.

The event included a costume parade and contest and a home decorating contest. The parade, led by the Cardington-Lincoln High School marching band, followed a route from the First United Methodist Church to the American Legion Community Park where judging took place.

Costume winners by age were

Ages (0-4 boys) first: The Joker, Preston Osborne; Old Man, Brecken Adams, second and Cat In Hat, Bryce Goodman, third.

Ages (ages 0-4 girls): first: Tamiela Carroll; 2nd: “Sylvia” Autumn Fetter and third “Pink” Kaislee McCurdy.

Ages 5 to 7 years old: first: Game of Themes:: Hadlee Fetter; second: Westin Farmer and third: Devil: Lincoln Adkins.

Ages 8 to 10 years old: first: Carlos Honaker; second: Miriam Sippel; third: Annabelle Lackey.

Ages 11 to 13 years old: first: Gavin Watkine; second: Ky Barlow; third: Connor McClanahan.

Ages 14 to 18 years: first: Reilly Ryan; second: Kasey Fiant; third: Nevaeh Cochran.

Ages 19 to 100 years old: first: Brenda Snow; second: Christina McKinney third: Ryan McDonald.

Pet: Jen Turner, with Frank, first: Mary Hughes, with Sage, second and Mary Hughes with Derek, third.

Most Original: first: Grainger Adams; second: Sara Kendrick and third Jaxson Blevins.

Group theme: The Turner family, first; The Nippert family, second and the Stover family, third.

Winners of the home decorating contest were the Wilt Family, 521 South Marion Street, the scariest; The Smith Family, 305 Center Street, best theme and the Crum Family, 306 Water Street, best fall display.

Each house winner was awarded $25. Costume contest winners received $15, first; $10, second and $5 third.

There were approximately 1,500 youngsters in the village who were part of trick or treating.

FC Bank provided bags and safety lights for the kids and glow sticks for them to wear on the Haunted Trail which was rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.

Local businesses along Main Street participated by dispensing candy.

Cardington High School band members took on a spooky or humorous look. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Spooky-band.jpg Cardington High School band members took on a spooky or humorous look. Courtesy photos | LeAnne Gompf Children and adults enjoyed Cardington’s Halloween festivities. More photos online at morrowcountysentinel.com. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Halloween.jpg Children and adults enjoyed Cardington’s Halloween festivities. More photos online at morrowcountysentinel.com. Courtesy photos | LeAnne Gompf