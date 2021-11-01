Zoe Parrott wins FFA Sheep Proficiency Award

During the sixth session of the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Northmor FFA member Zoe Parrott learned she was the national winner for the sheep production proficiency area. Zoe was one of four national finalist after winning the state award last spring. Zoe is currently a student at the Ohio State University studying Agriculture Education and she is the daughter of Ken and Patty Parrott of Lexington.

