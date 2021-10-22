C-L class holds 50th reunion

Members and guests of the Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1970 met recently to celebrate their 50 plus-one-year graduation anniversary.

The event was postponed from last year due to COVID-19.

The first event was held Friday, Oct. 15 in the Cardington Rotary Community Building. The room was decorated in a red and black football theme. Following dinner, some of the class members attended

Cardington-Lincoln High School’s homecoming game while others stayed in the Rotary Building and viewed a DVD prepared by Jason Radel in which class members were portrayed in years past. It also honored veterans and those classmates who have passed away. Following the game, pizza was served.

Classmates met the next day at Larry Schrote’s Party Barn where it was decorated with a fall theme. Following dinner, the class military veterans were honored with special recognition.

Those veterans are Bill Graham, Gary Benson, Ron Redman, Bill Williams, Sam Osborne and Mike Ellis. Receiving posthumous recognition were Gary Higgins, Ed Moore and Bob Piper, Sr.

Bookmarks, a gift from the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association, were presented.

Winding up the evening, some class members were treated to a Fall hayride with Howard Radel taking them through the King’s Mill Covered Bridge.

Planning this reunion were Ron Davis, Gail Phillip Scharf and Marlene Cobourn Radel. The next reunion will be planned by Laurie Dion Lucas, Cathy Bowman Honaker, Michelle Owens Davidson and Teresa McClintock Bailey.

Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1970. Members attending, from left: Ron Davis, Marvin Myers, Marlene Cobourn Radel, Larry Schrote, Sherry Conant Jamison, John Tennant, Michelle Owens Davidson, Linda Thomas Brown, Diane Votaw, Donna Ackerman McGinnis, Gary Benson, Gail Philip Scharf, Mary Rawlins Goddard, Bill Graham, Ron Redman, Sharon Morris Collmer, Phil Smith, Teresa McClintock Bailey, Eloise Thomas Burfield, Bob Gliem, Laurie Dion Lucas, Ben Clinger and Cathy Bowman Honaker. Not pictured: Deb Edgell and Roger Mattix. The class graduated with 79 members. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_Class-of-1970-001.jpg Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1970. Members attending, from left: Ron Davis, Marvin Myers, Marlene Cobourn Radel, Larry Schrote, Sherry Conant Jamison, John Tennant, Michelle Owens Davidson, Linda Thomas Brown, Diane Votaw, Donna Ackerman McGinnis, Gary Benson, Gail Philip Scharf, Mary Rawlins Goddard, Bill Graham, Ron Redman, Sharon Morris Collmer, Phil Smith, Teresa McClintock Bailey, Eloise Thomas Burfield, Bob Gliem, Laurie Dion Lucas, Ben Clinger and Cathy Bowman Honaker. Not pictured: Deb Edgell and Roger Mattix. The class graduated with 79 members. Courtesy photo