Highland class of ’76 celebrates 45th reunion

Festivities started for the Highland Class of 1976 45th year class reunion on Friday, Sept. 24, with 20 classmates attending Highland’s homecoming game. The class enjoyed a catered meal on the following day, at the Cardinal Center in Marengo.

Thirty-eight classmates were in attendance from Ohio, Washington, California, Missouri, Michigan, Kentucky, and Tennessee. 1970’s music acted as the background for conversations centered on catching up and doing a little reliving of years past.

Class members reminisced while looking at scrapbooks of pictures of school days, past reunions, and newspaper clippings. They also loved playing a 1970’s trivia “In The Know” game during the evening. A great time was enjoyed by all.

The Class of 1976 is notable in many ways. With a graduating class of 102, it was the first Highland class to graduate over 100 students. However sadly, 15 classmates have passed away since then. Flowers are sent by the class in memoriam to classmates’ families upon their passing.

Highland Class of 1976 still celebrates their graduation by giving back to its community. Over the last 10 years, this generous class has raised over $6,000 for scholarships to be awarded to Highland graduates.

The class friendship continues between reunions, as for over 15 years, the class has met monthly for breakfast.

First row — Steve Bowman, Patty Lyman Adams, Shirley Squires Porter, Denise Ulrey. Second row — Kathy Hilton Andrews, Steve Lyons, Terry Pinkerton Wright, Carol Esty Weiss, Sue Webb, Brad Squires, Alice Sanders Spence, Rena McCune Waddill, Keith McCarty. Third row — Jerry Stambaugh, Candi Griffith Crisci, Mark Webb, Tom Grace, Brian Clark, Dave Chase, Herb Parsons, Curtis Sanders. Fourth row — (starts in the middle) Debbie Smith Keen, Darlene Ankrum—Stultz, Carol Copeland Caudill, Pat Harris Fitzpatrick, Denise Walker Stillwell. Fifth row — Holly Waggoner Bredefeld, Randy Thompson, Val Parmer Smith, Don Dewitt, Marvin Hart, Cindy Benedict Cowles, Terry Casto, Terry Pyne, Ronda Skaggs Weiss, Larry Metzger, Mike Orecchio, Jeff Belcher. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_HHS-Class-of-1976-45th-group-picture.jpg Courtesy photo