Highland plans homecoming

SPARTA — Highland’s 60th annual homecoming will be held on Friday, Sept. 24. The ceremony will begin at 6:25 p.m. prior to the football game against Danville.

The court will be escorted by the senior football players and their fathers. The newly elected Queen will be crowned at this time. The 2021 Highland homecomingcourt consists of freshman attendant, Ms. Kameron Stover; sophomore attendant, Ms. Kaymi Lewis; junior attendant, Guinevere Jackson and the three senior attendants, Ms. Ashlynn Belcher, Ms. Brylinn Tuggle and Ms. Emma West.

Highland will be having dress up “spirit days” during Homecoming week to build excitement for the ceremony. Frank Darst, Hamburg Fireworks Display Inc., will be providing fireworks for every Highland touchdown and as always he will give an amazing display after the game.

The traditional homecoming dance will be held on Saturday night, Sept. 25.

Pictured from top: Kameron Stover, Kaymi Lewis, Guinevere Jackson, Ashlynn Belcher, Brylinn Tuggle, and Emma West. Courtesy photo