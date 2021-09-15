Edison using Fiscal Recovery funds for sewers

EDISON — Village Administrator Mary Neviska announced at the village council Sept. 13 meeting that the village will receive $23,202.36 for improvements/repairs for the Edison sewer system.

The grant is made possible through federal Fiscal Recovery funds.

Neviska praised the street department staff and Rod Clinger for their work to build a flower bed by the fire department building.

Flowers for the garden were donated by Gail Martin, owner of Natives in Harmony. She donated several hundred plants that are native to Ohio.

In other business:

• Attorney Rob Ratliff submitted his resignation to the council. He has accepted a position as an immigration judge in Louisiana. The council will interview a candidate for the position this week.

• Council member Virginia Swartwood said some garbage and trash cans are left out all week. After some discussion it was suggested that she look into the village policy on trash removal.

• Mayor Patti Feustal asks village residents to send her their email address. She said this will save postage when sending out the village newsletter. Feustal’s email: voemayorfeustal@gmail.com.

• The third reading of the zoning/building changes and revisions was completed and the council voted to accept the revisions in Ordinance 2021.07 as presented.

• Fiscal officer Bruce Seaburn said he is looking at refinancing the village sewer system loan. The present interest is 4.5 percent and the bank is offering a better percentage.

The bank also made suggestions on ways the village can save by having less check writing and using direct deposit for village employees and doing electronic bill payments instead of checks.

• Ratliff advised the council that they will need to pay the deductible of the insurance payment on lawyers’ fees for the lawsuit they are named in along with other villages and townships in the county with Brian Benick. The amount of Edison’s portion is $949.01.

• Ratliff reported that an agreement with the property owners on Shortline Street was reached in court. The judge’s order states that the village is authorized to clean up the property outside the house as is needed. They are not to enter the house to do any clean up.

• There will be a renewal levy on the ballot for the village fire levy on Nov. 2, 2021.

• Village Safety Day will be Oct. 9 from 1-3 p.m. at the Edison Fire Department Building.

There will be snacks for children and a video for children. The Mount Gilead Fire Department will be on hand to talk with children.

• Edison Village Halloween Celebration will be Sunday, Oct. 31. The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Edison Methodist Church on Broadway Street and will proceed to the Firehouse. Costumes will be judged at the Firehouse.

There will be a pet costume category this year that is sponsored by the Humane Society. Trunk or treat will begin at 5:30 p.m. along Broadway Street.

• The next council meeting will be Monday Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Edison Council thanked Gail Martin of Natives in Harmony for her donation of plants for the village beautification project. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_IMG_20210914_124159.jpg Edison Council thanked Gail Martin of Natives in Harmony for her donation of plants for the village beautification project. Sentinel photo