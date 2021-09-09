Chamber welcomes Powell as new director

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce welcomed new Executive Director Angela Powell last week.

Powell is appreciative of the many emails and notes of encouragement she received after the announcement was made to Chamber members.

“I was amazed at the many messages of support I got through emails, Facebook and private messages,” Powell said. “It makes me feel so welcome.”

Powell is glad to see that the Chamber Board is supportive and involved in Chamber activities and events. She has also found they are flexible in enabling her to do much of her work from home. She will also be in the Chamber office at the Mount Gilead Century 21 building one day a week as well as having time to make visits to local businesses and agencies.

“I’m excited to be working with groups, businesses and schools all around the county,” said Powell. “It will be good to see activities and be part of events in all the villages around the county.”

Chamber of Commerce President LeAnne Gompf said, “We are excited to have Angela join the Chamber family. Her sense of community will be a wonderful asset in our continued efforts to support our business community. We believe her extensive leadership experience will take our Chamber of Commerce to the next level.”

Bucyrus is Powell’s hometown and she is a graduate of Colonel Crawford High School. A happy memory from her youth was serving as the Bratwurst Festival Princess. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University and Masters in Education from the University of Cincinnati.

Powell taught science three years at Ashland High School as well as substituting in Mansfield and Morrow County Schools. She has been a “stay at home mom” and enjoyed time with her three children the past five years. Her son Isaac will be in kindergarten this fall and her twins Lainey and Leslie are three.

Powell met her husband Joey Powell when they were both involved in Bucyrus Little Theatre productions.

Both Angela and Joey are involved with Morrow Little Theatre productions. Joey is president of the theater board and Angela is a board member. Joey works for OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

“I see the director’s job opening as a great way to learn to know the community and to give back to the community,” said Angela.

Powell can be contacted at director@morrowchamber.com and for more information about the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce their website is www.morrowchamber.com. Phone is 419-946-2821.

