Posted on by

Sunday at The Morrow County Fair — Photos by LeAnne Gompf

,

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.


Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241187199_1760162394173043_7028034328974307776_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241188149_1760165830839366_1094982470803257095_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241190733_1760163524172930_7317695865648361158_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241199085_1760160214173261_6132404506567240371_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241201925_1760167650839184_6985794878723039526_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241209196_1760162584173024_4711583703285017262_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241223147_1760158780840071_674458653326059716_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241234893_1760167630839186_117380383065167378_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241250155_1760159820839967_7706044484072934479_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241260356_1760167244172558_2206151566099588502_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241263511_1760159114173371_6426198790792059514_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241305882_1760162147506401_3108288188071531708_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241309498_1760162897506326_3184032995674705334_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241312057_1760165154172767_2968478925993903200_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241345107_1760163374172945_3204246174853910394_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241359293_1760164907506125_5103129747483950883_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.

Music and more at the fair.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_241466382_1760164297506186_1465210466252764511_n-1.jpgMusic and more at the fair.