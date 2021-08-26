Selover Library plans events for Heritage Day

CHESTERVILLE—The village will be holding its Heritage Day Festival on Sept.11, and Selover Public Library is joining the fun.

Based around the theme “Selover Library: Where the Past Meets the Future,” the library at the intersection of State Routes 314 and 95 will host a variety of activities.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will sell used books, magazines, and movies in their newly built barn behind the library. There will also be a viewing of Heritage Days of the past on the big screen televisions in the barn.

Also in the barn, visitors will have an opportunity to drive robots.

Inside the library, visitors can view memorabilia from past Heritage Day Festivals. Families can pick up a free “Learning Lunchbox” produced by COSI with at-home activities about outer space, while supplies last. Visitors can also view a 3D printer demonstration.

All visitors can also enter drawings for the library’s book bundle door prizes. The library will be open from 10-3 that day, although it will close midday to allow staff to participate in the noon parade.

Other events are planned including vendors, a craft show and a farm market. See Chesterville Heritage Day Festival on Facebook for details.

Selover Librarian Alan Wall demonstrates how to drive a robot at Downtown Days in Mount Gilead on Aug. 21. Visitors can once again drive robots during the Chesterville Heritage Day Festival on Sept. 11 in the Selover Library barn. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_Selover-robotics-11997-.jpg Selover Librarian Alan Wall demonstrates how to drive a robot at Downtown Days in Mount Gilead on Aug. 21. Visitors can once again drive robots during the Chesterville Heritage Day Festival on Sept. 11 in the Selover Library barn. Courtesy photo